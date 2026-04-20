It was winter 2024, just over two years ago. I had been let go after what felt like a lifetime as a service advisor in a high-volume service drive. I was averaging twenty new work orders a day. My wallet was fat.

Only a few weeks earlier, I had been counting down every minute I was at work just so I could get home. Yet here I was, tossing back the last drop of coffee that might as well have been melted ice cream—too sweet and frigid long ago. Stressed out and wired. I should have finished that coffee while it was still warm. I couldn’t afford to waste a single drop of that coffee that had grown cold hours ago, nor could I afford to crawl back into the field I had just escaped.

Indeed is like any algorithm: it searches for “relevant” jobs based on your resume and every click you’ve ever made. So it kept pushing service advisor roles. I had spent more than a decade showing up at the same dealership. I loved my coworkers; we were trauma-bonded by the constant abuse of the job. Most people act completely inhumanely when their vehicles are in need of repair. My team and I were the punching bags.

The stroke was in the past but always front and center. I had to guard my stress constantly—service writing made the veins in my neck bulge like bloated garden hoses. If I didn’t leave the dealership feeling like someone was driving an air chisel between my eyes, it was a good day. If I was lucky, I still had enough energy left to go home and play with my daughter.

My fingers felt like brittle oak twigs in the January air. I glanced down at them, willing them to keep moving, and caught sight of the old scar I had picked up while changing an engine on a rotten Jeep almost a decade earlier.

I could still feel it: the Snap-on ratchet creaking under pressure right before my fist smashed at the speed of fuck into the engine block that should have been rotting in a junkyard—along with the service writer who thought it was a good idea to sell that job.

No. I didn’t want to turn wrenches again.

Am I going through a midlife crisis? I had always thought those were reserved for men in their fifties with something to prove. I had read somewhere that the average lifespan for an American male is seventy-five to seventy-six years. If men clocked out at seventy-six, I was standing dead-center in the intersection of my life. I was halfway done—if another stroke didn’t take me out like a fast-moving Chevy first.

And just like that, existential dread piled itself on top of my fevered job hunt.

I shook my hands out and felt the blood flow return. In that moment, my fingers skated across the icy keyboard to begin a fresh search for sales positions. Service writing was great as a full-commission gig—easy peasy. This time, I wanted a tiny bit of stability and the assurance that I wouldn’t taste concrete.

I slammed the lid shut on my MacBook, then lifted it again, reassuring myself that I hadn’t just broken my only lifeline to finding work.

Stress is funny.