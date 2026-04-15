Carved of Stone
Smiles,
laughs,
They linger close—
A name well worn,
The voice they hear.
⠀
But when I speak
the fire inside,
Their faces shift,
Their gazes slide.
⠀
They want the glow,
The glow,
Not the flame.
⠀
The mask is what they like,
Basalt, a dull rind
A rough-hewn mask
To hide the roar within.
⠀
A hollow heart
My words unsettle
Crack their glass
Truth is a fire
They’d rather let pass
smother, blacken and die
⠀
Footsteps between them
Playing the part,
a bitter grin
They cheer the mask
But flinch, choking on smoke
⠀
Thunder for the act
Silence as proof
⠀
Hollow heart
⠀
I whisper softly,
Talons of obsidian under iron
And they vanish faster
⠀
I’m a popular monster,
Wrapped in charm
A touch like razors,
A shadow like midnight
⠀
To charm the world,
Yet feel unknown—
A monster praised,
Carved of stone.