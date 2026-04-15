Smiles,

laughs,

They linger close—

A name well worn,

The voice they hear.

⠀

But when I speak

the fire inside,

Their faces shift,

Their gazes slide.

⠀

They want the glow,

The glow,

Not the flame.

⠀

The mask is what they like,

Basalt, a dull rind

A rough-hewn mask

To hide the roar within.

⠀

A hollow heart

My words unsettle

Crack their glass

Truth is a fire

They’d rather let pass

smother, blacken and die

⠀

Footsteps between them

Playing the part,

a bitter grin

They cheer the mask

But flinch, choking on smoke

⠀

Thunder for the act

Silence as proof

⠀

Hollow heart

⠀

I whisper softly,

Talons of obsidian under iron

And they vanish faster

⠀

I’m a popular monster,

Wrapped in charm

A touch like razors,

A shadow like midnight

⠀

To charm the world,

Yet feel unknown—

A monster praised,

Carved of stone.