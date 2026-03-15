A dense mass,

the heavy weight of machined brass

turned on a lathe to a mirror-glass finish.

It sits in a velvet-lined vault,

a golden cylinder—

precise,

bright,

and cold.

An unblemished rind

never chasing the salt of the thumb.

The nib is a secret,

gold-tipped and dry.

It has never savored the sinful ruin of ink

or the dark, riving pressure of a signature.

To keep it polished is to keep it silent.

It stays in the vault to escape the signature doom,

avoiding the friction that turns iron to flesh.

But there are fearful odds

in that velvet exile.

A pen saved is a breath held too long—

inert,

wasted.

Better to be pillaged and dark.

Better the brass be scoured by the sweat of the scrawl,

accepting the abrasion until only the grit remains.

Warm in the pocket.

Wearing the tarnish

down to the bone.