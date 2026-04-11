A dense mass,

the heavy weight of machined brass

turned on a lathe to a mirror-glass finish.

It sits in a velvet-lined vault,

a golden cylinder—

precise,

bright,

and cold.

⠀

An unblemished rind

that never chases the salt of the thumb.

⠀

The nib is a secret,

gold-tipped and dry.

It has never savored the ruin of ink

or the dark, riving pressure of a signature.

⠀

To keep it polished is to keep it silent.

⠀

It stays in the vault to escape the signature doom,

avoiding the friction that turns iron to flesh.

But there are fearful odds

in that velvet exile.

⠀

A pen saved is a breath held too long—

inert,

wasted.

⠀

Better to be pillaged and dark.

Better the brass be scoured by the sweat of the scrawl,

accepting the abrasion until only the grit remains.

⠀

Warm in the pocket,

wearing the tarnish

down to the bone.