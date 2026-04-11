Fearful Odds
A Poem
A dense mass,
the heavy weight of machined brass
turned on a lathe to a mirror-glass finish.
It sits in a velvet-lined vault,
a golden cylinder—
precise,
bright,
and cold.
⠀
An unblemished rind
that never chases the salt of the thumb.
⠀
The nib is a secret,
gold-tipped and dry.
It has never savored the ruin of ink
or the dark, riving pressure of a signature.
⠀
To keep it polished is to keep it silent.
⠀
It stays in the vault to escape the signature doom,
avoiding the friction that turns iron to flesh.
But there are fearful odds
in that velvet exile.
⠀
A pen saved is a breath held too long—
inert,
wasted.
⠀
Better to be pillaged and dark.
Better the brass be scoured by the sweat of the scrawl,
accepting the abrasion until only the grit remains.
⠀
Warm in the pocket,
wearing the tarnish
down to the bone.