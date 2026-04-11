Intimate Mountain
A Poem
Molten lead
poured over me.
Dread.
⠀
Smooth against my skin,
yet shapeless to the world.
A mountain’s weight made intimate —
so tight, so familiar
it has become my chest plate in the mirror.
⠀
The universe screams out to me.
A dull thud.
Bouncing off the shapeless surface.
⠀
I am the center of this leaden galaxy —
pulled inward
until the noise of the world
is nothing
but the groan of my armor settling.
⠀
What was liquid fire is now solid mass —
an exoskeleton,
molten lead,
that forgot how to flow.
⠀
It fits like a glove
and feels like a tomb.
Numb.
⠀
I can no longer hear the storm.
Only the armor
holding it back.