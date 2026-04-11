Molten lead

poured over me.

Dread.

⠀

Smooth against my skin,

yet shapeless to the world.

A mountain’s weight made intimate —

so tight, so familiar

it has become my chest plate in the mirror.

⠀

The universe screams out to me.

A dull thud.

Bouncing off the shapeless surface.

⠀

I am the center of this leaden galaxy —

pulled inward

until the noise of the world

is nothing

but the groan of my armor settling.

⠀

What was liquid fire is now solid mass —

an exoskeleton,

molten lead,

that forgot how to flow.

⠀

It fits like a glove

and feels like a tomb.

Numb.

⠀

I can no longer hear the storm.

Only the armor

holding it back.