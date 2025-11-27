The Law

To dominate or destroy, you must first strip others of their humanity. Turn them into categories, not people. The mind resists harming what it still recognizes as living.

Historical Parallel

Kigali, April 7, 1994

The command did not come with force. It slipped through the morning static of the radio, RTLM’s host speaking with a cheer that belonged to a festival, not a warning.

“Citizens, the inyenzi are moving. Do your work.”

Joseph stood in his doorway. The air smelled of wet soil and charcoal. At the junction, the men had gathered, the same men who bartered cassava and argued over football. Now strips of red cloth circled their arms. Their clubs were newly carved, the wood still green from the pile behind the houses.

Emmanuel motioned to him. Joseph had known him for years.

“They will come through here,” Emmanuel said. His tone was steady, almost absent, as if noting the movement of pests in a field. “The inyenzi run first.”

A woman appeared on the dirt road, a child tied to her back. Joseph recognized the dress, then the walk. She had eaten at his table during the rainy months. Her laughter had once filled his yard.

As she approached, the word from the radio settled over her like dust.

“Inyenzi,” someone murmured.

The sound ran through the group, a tightening of shoulders and hands. Joseph felt the shift pull him in.

The woman called his name. She did not shout. She spoke it with the hesitation of someone trying to revive a memory.

Emmanuel leaned close. His breath was warm against Joseph’s ear.

“Do not meet the eyes. It is easier.”

The leader at the front lifted his arm.

“Clear the brush.”

Brush.

The word arrived softly, without weight.

The machetes rose in a single motion. Joseph rose with them. He stepped forward because the men beside him stepped forward. He allowed the image of the woman to fall away, replaced by the rhythm of the group and the familiar promise of work completed.

By nightfall, his shirt had hardened with patches of dried blood. The men walked home along the footpath, their blades wiped clean, their expressions dulled by fatigue. Joseph felt no conflict. One does not question the cutting of brush.

He slept without disturbance.

In his mind, he had not killed a neighbor.

He had done his work.

Observance of the Law

Once the Tutsi were renamed inyenzi, the population required no further instruction. The broadcasters never issued direct orders to kill. They spoke of work, clearing, removing. The language transformed human beings into vermin and labor into duty. The shift was subtle. It carried its own authority. Violence followed the vocabulary, as it always does when people learn to see one another through the lens of infestation rather than identity.

Modern Parallel

Dehumanization today is quieter. It cloaks itself in administrative language and digital categories. Workers become headcount, capacity, resource allocation. Customers become traffic. Citizens become demographics. The face is replaced by a spreadsheet cell, the name replaced by a metric. Mass layoffs are justified with words like streamlining and realignment. No” No one mentions the children behind the number.

Online, this transformation accelerates. A stranger becomes an avatar. A disagreement becomes an enemy. Labels stand in for people: NPC, bot, snowflake, fascist. Once someone is reduced to a tag, empathy evaporates. Harassment feels like engagement. Doxxing feels like justice. The world no longer needs a propaganda station; it has algorithms. They amplify the labels, preserve them, and feed them back until a human being becomes nothing but a category.

When the face disappears, harm becomes simple.

When the category replaces the person, cruelty becomes routine.

Interpretation

This law is the beginning of darker acts. Dehumanization alters perception. A person becomes an object. A neighbor becomes a threat. A plea becomes noise. Once the label settles in, violence feels like maintenance. Abuse feels like protection. Cruelty feels like duty.

Leaders who understand this law do not push their followers. They reshape the meanings of words. They do not command violence. They make it feel natural. The most effective weapon in any system of hatred is never the blade. It is the noun that lowers a person beneath the threshold of compassion.

Reversal

The only counterforce is deliberate humanization. Use names. Look at faces. Interrupt the label before it takes hold. In moments of rising tension, recognizing another person as fully human becomes the strongest form of resistance. A single refusal to adopt the category can disrupt the entire momentum of conformity. The one who insists on seeing a person where others see a pest cannot be easily manipulated.

Maxim

Erase the human, and you permit yourself to do anything.

Share