The Law

Language is the first disguise. Rename cruelty until it sounds noble, efficient, or necessary.

Historical Parallel

Kigali, April 1994

The fog hung low over the secteur office, a thin sheet of moisture clinging to the red earth. Men gathered in the courtyard, each carrying the same tools they used during planting season. Shovels, hoes, machetes. Nothing suggested anything unusual. Nothing needed to.

The burgomaster stepped forward with a clipboard pressed to his chest.

“Today,” he said, “we continue umuganda.”

Communal work. The word drifted out softly, the way it had for years when hedges needed trimming or ditches clearing before the rains. No one in the courtyard asked what it meant now. They already knew.

Arsène glanced at the list in the burgomaster’s hands. Names. Entire households. The burgomaster tapped the page.

“These houses must be cleaned.”

Cleaned. The word settled across the men like the morning fog. It carried no sharpness, nothing that disturbed the mind. Soft words make room for hard acts.

Later, Arsène walked a narrow path into a cluster of banana trees. A woman and her two sons had been hiding there. A neighbor had already “reported the weeds.” RTLM used the same phrase throughout the day.

Weeds.

Not people.

“Clear the brush,” the patrol leader said.

Arsène nodded. Brush was familiar. Brush did not bleed. He swung first at the leaves, the green tearing away in steady rhythm. Then the younger boy stepped forward, clinging to his mother’s skirt.

“Remove the roots,” someone behind him said. The order came wrapped in gardening terms, soft enough to slip past resistance.

Arsène obeyed. Not out of hatred. Not out of belief. But because the words made the act feel like maintenance, not killing.

By late afternoon, the men returned to the secteur office. Their tools were heavy with blood and mud. The burgomaster checked each one off like equipment after a day’s labor.

“Well done,” he said. “The area is pacified.”

Pacified. The word covered everything like a warm cloth. Arsène’s hands shook, but the vocabulary held firm.

He told himself he had not killed.

He had worked.

Observance of the Law

The killers never heard commands. They heard chores. They were not ordered to murder; they were asked to maintain order and cleanliness. The vocabulary softened each step until the moral boundary disappeared. When cruelty is framed as duty, conscience loses its foothold. The softer the word, the sharper the act it conceals.

Modern Parallel

The technique survives with corporate polish. Governments speak of collateral damage, not dead children. Surveillance expands under the name of data protection. Mass layoffs become workforce optimization. People vanish from payrolls but persist as FTE reductions in quarterly reports.

Hospitals deny care through capacity management. Banks displace families under the banner of risk mitigation. Social platforms erase whole communities and call it enforcement. Tech companies suppress speech and label it community health.

The harm is real. The vocabulary is clean.

A single phrase on a slide deck, operational efficiency, can excuse decisions that break entire regions. In digital spaces, an account is removed with one click. The internal memo never says destroy. It says uphold policy.

Modern euphemisms cut deeper than any blade. They allow the one wielding them to believe he is not cutting at all.

Interpretation

Evil rarely enters with its own name. It arrives dressed in the language of order, cleanliness, and necessity. A society rejects killing but accepts work. It resists extermination but tolerates brush clearing. Soft words numb the mind and steady the hand. Vocabulary becomes a tool of power, shaping perception before action begins.

Leaders who understand this law do not force atrocities. They rename them. Alter the words, and you alter the meaning. Alter the meaning, and you alter the act.

Reversal

The countermeasure is precision. Euphemism thrives in fog and dies in clarity. Use direct words for direct harm. Killing, not work. Displacement, not adjustment. Oppression, not security. Any institution can drift toward cruelty when its language softens. The one who insists on clarity cannot be quietly recruited.

Maxim

Control the language, and you control the conscience.

Share