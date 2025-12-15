The Law

Let hierarchy absorb the guilt. Claim obedience, duty, or policy as your shield.

Historical Parallel

Arusha Tribunal, 1998

Laurent sat in the gallery with his wrists resting on his knees, eyes fixed on the man before the judges. Jean Kambanda, prime minister during the genocide, looked smaller than on the posters. His suit seemed to hang from him, as if borrowed.

The judge spoke in a neutral tone.

“Do you accept personal responsibility for your actions?”

Kambanda drew in a careful breath.

“I accept the political responsibility of my office,” he said. “But as an individual, I am innocent. I was a scapegoat. I had no control. I acted under pressure. I simply did my duty.”

The words moved through the room without raising their voice. In Laurent, they landed harder. Something tightened in his chest. A faint echo rose that he did not at first recognize.

He had heard those formulas before.

He remembered the sour smell of dust in the secteur office, a sheet of paper pushed into his hands, a lieutenant’s voice cutting through the air.

“These instructions come from above. Do not question them.”

Laurent had stared at the list. Three names stood out. The woman who sold him cassava on Thursdays. The man who helped repair his fence after a storm. Another he knew from church.

His own reply had sounded thin, even to him.

“But what if we are wrong?”

The lieutenant’s stare wiped away the doubt.

“You think you know more than the interim government? Than the prefect? Than the army? Do your job.”

At the roadblock, the same phrases returned in harder form.

“These are security measures. We are obeying orders. This is national duty.”

Laurent repeated them until they felt solid.

“It is not my decision. The government requires it.”

He whispered them while people were dragged from the checkpoint and cut down in the ditch. He whispered them until the screams faded into routine.

“I did not choose this. They did. I am only following instructions.”

The words had dulled everything they touched.

A shuffle in the courtroom pulled him back. Kambanda was still speaking, laying one justification on top of another.

“I did what any official would have done. Many people made the decisions. I was a functionary.”

Laurent’s breath caught. He heard his own voice, carried upward and polished, now spoken behind a microphone and a translation headset.

It was not me.

It was the authority.

The thought settled in with unwelcome clarity. The excuses had climbed the chain of command, but they had never changed. From the man at the ditch to the man at the table, every link had borrowed the same shield.

Observance of the Law

The architects of the slaughter relied on a simple reflex. People will cross almost any line if they believe responsibility rests somewhere above them. Orders dissolve doubt. Titles displace judgment. The chain of command becomes a chain of excuses, each person passing the weight upward until it disappears into an office, a committee, a government. Laurent at the roadblock and Kambanda at the tribunal used identical language. Both claimed duty. Both claimed pressure. Both denied choice. The system worked as designed. Authority took the blame in theory so that no one felt it in practice.

Modern Parallel

Today, responsibility disappears behind systems instead of uniforms.

Police departments describe wrongful killings as failures of protocol. Corporations fire thousands under the heading of automation updates and claim that no individual made the decision. Executives approve harmful products and later insist the algorithm decided. Hospital staff deny life-saving treatment because the guidelines leave them no discretion. A clerk tells a desperate family there is nothing he can do. The computer has spoken.

A patient is rejected because an insurance portal has flagged them as not eligible. No one will say they chose to let the person die. The system did.

Online, crowds dismantle reputations in hours. Each participant insists they were only raising awareness, signal boosting, sharing information. The platform blames the users. The users blame the platform’s rules. No one owns the result.

Digital bureaucracy has replaced the paper trail, but the effect is the same. The harm has clear victims. The author of the harm is nowhere to be found.

Interpretation

This law is the hidden structure of bureaucratic evil. It thrives wherever hierarchy is rigid, and courage is scarce. People comply not because they believe, but because disobedience would make them visible. Responsibility is pushed upward, floor by floor, until it dissolves into a fog of titles and procedures.

A lone killer must confront himself. A clerk who stamps a form tells himself there is nothing to confront. He is a conduit, not an actor. When authority becomes the refuge, morality becomes optional. A system built this way does not need monsters. It only requires people who find comfort in the sentence, “I had no choice.”

Reversal

Sometimes, someone refuses the shield. That person collapses the excuse for everyone else.

A single admission of “This was my decision” reveals that choices still exist within the chain of command. Responsibility becomes a form of rebellion. It draws hostility from those who depend on the illusion that they never act, only obey.

Use this reversal with caution. Owning your actions gives you power, but it also strips away the protection others hide behind. In a culture of blame, the one who stands upright becomes the easiest target.

Maxim

When guilt rises upward, it evaporates; when everyone obeys, no one is accountable.