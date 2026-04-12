Flames for years

Chaos upon chaos.

Lungs of smoke,

Eyes stung red;

I learned to breathe cinders

As if they were air.

⠀

Then the rain—

Cool, calm, kind.

A mercy for others;

Acid to me.

⠀

My skin,

Thirsty and scorched,

Cannot drink.

I only burn again.

⠀

Leidenfrost

⠀

I reach for love

And the linen darkens

Where warmth and light should be.

⠀

I stain gritty black soot

On every outstretched hand.

⠀

Even silence,

when it comes,

is heavy with ash.

⠀

Even tenderness,

when it brushes me,

feels like flame.

⠀

To crave the rain,

Yet beneath its touch I blister in pain.

To hunger for love,

Yet poison it with smoke.

⠀

Still, somewhere beneath

Skin of pumice,

A pulse remembers

What light once felt like.