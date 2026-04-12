Leidenfrost
A Poem
Flames for years
Chaos upon chaos.
Lungs of smoke,
Eyes stung red;
I learned to breathe cinders
As if they were air.
⠀
Then the rain—
Cool, calm, kind.
A mercy for others;
Acid to me.
⠀
My skin,
Thirsty and scorched,
Cannot drink.
I only burn again.
⠀
Leidenfrost
⠀
I reach for love
And the linen darkens
Where warmth and light should be.
⠀
I stain gritty black soot
On every outstretched hand.
⠀
Even silence,
when it comes,
is heavy with ash.
⠀
Even tenderness,
when it brushes me,
feels like flame.
⠀
To crave the rain,
Yet beneath its touch I blister in pain.
To hunger for love,
Yet poison it with smoke.
⠀
Still, somewhere beneath
Skin of pumice,
A pulse remembers
What light once felt like.