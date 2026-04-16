Misfire
They hear, yet they don’t understand.
I speak a thousand syllables
into a room of only us,
my voice but a whisper
yet every echo meets its doom.
⠀⠀
They catch each resonance—
the shape, the color of my words—
but do they feel the truth,
or is it lost beyond their reach?
⠀⠀
I pour my heart into the void,
smoke into the night.
Their eyes flicker with gentle pretense,
yet meaning leaves no trace.
⠀⠀
I hear your colors,
the sharp edges of your words.
I understand
but do not feel them.
⠀⠀
A storm of emotions darkens your sight,
as all you can do is feel.
All I can do is hear and think—
I’m numb to your words.
⠀⠀
So here I stand:
A storm
Whispering in unnoted skies,
my words but vapor in the wind.
⠀⠀
They hear,
but never realize.