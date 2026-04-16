They hear, yet they don’t understand.

I speak a thousand syllables

into a room of only us,

my voice but a whisper

yet every echo meets its doom.

⠀⠀

They catch each resonance—

the shape, the color of my words—

but do they feel the truth,

or is it lost beyond their reach?

⠀⠀

I pour my heart into the void,

smoke into the night.

Their eyes flicker with gentle pretense,

yet meaning leaves no trace.

⠀⠀

I hear your colors,

the sharp edges of your words.

I understand

but do not feel them.

⠀⠀

A storm of emotions darkens your sight,

as all you can do is feel.

All I can do is hear and think—

I’m numb to your words.

⠀⠀

So here I stand:

A storm

Whispering in unnoted skies,

my words but vapor in the wind.

⠀⠀

They hear,

but never realize.