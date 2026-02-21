I linger

like petrichor on the path,

in your stories at gatherings—

myth whispered over smoldering embers,

warm, resin snapping in the grain.

A smile arcs.

A sob breaks.

The salt dries; the coals cool, crackle.

Silver-halide, still sharp.

You swear you can smell me—

resinous smoke in your clothes,

my melody parched in your throat,

the timbre of my voice.

You know.

A silvered man

looks out from his pine frame.

Timber calcined.

Someone knew him.

A few evenings ago, I woke in panic. Caffeine-fueled panic attacks at the witching hour are a special kind of hell. My usual response has been to escape the discomfort—music, deep breathing, a hot shower—anything to pull my mind away from the intense physical sensations.

But after the stroke, I’ve been learning to sit with discomfort, to observe both the physical sensations and the thoughts that arise. I silently thank my body for trying to protect me. I journal about these feelings, about how panic always pulls my mind toward thoughts of death. Usually, these thoughts come with fear—but this time, I waited until the panic subsided. Then I opened my journal and allowed myself to meditate on death.

I shared it as a note.

Your death will come on an ordinary day, in the middle of unfinished plans, and the world will continue on without you. There is a strange dignity in the “ordinary. If death comes to you in the middle of unfinished plans, it means you were truly living—engaging with the world, dreaming, and doing right up to the very last second of your life. There are far worse things than dying before you finish, such as a life lived without plans, without dreams, and without the little things that make life worth it.

I also had the pleasure of reading a passage from a reader’s poem that inspired me to put words to life after death. I’ve explored this theme before through poetry, and it felt meaningful to return to it.