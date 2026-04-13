The Hearth and The Blade
A poem
Good men are no tame thing.
They walk with claws sheathed,
fangs banked behind a curated smile.
They have made a treaty with the beast;
Apex restraint
it does not sleep, it waits.
⠀
I am man.
⠀
Like the hearth on an autumn evening:
I give warmth, I give light,
I draw the circle close.
But I am capable of the scorch
if the world calls for it.
⠀
We are the blade. We are the loaf.
The light in the dark.
And if the moment calls—
we will burn the forest to save the child.
⠀
I am man.
⠀
Good men are no inert thing.
They walk with claws sheathed,
fangs banked behind a curated smile.
They have made a treaty with the beast;
Apex restraint
it does not sleep, it waits.
⠀
I am man.
⠀
Like the hearth on an autumn evening:
I give warmth, I give light,
I draw the circle close.
But I am capable of the scorch
if the world calls for it.
⠀
We are the blade. We are the loaf.
The light in the dark.
And if the moment calls—
we will burn the forest to save the child.
⠀
I am man.
⠀