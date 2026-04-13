Good men are no tame thing.

They walk with claws sheathed,

fangs banked behind a curated smile.

They have made a treaty with the beast;

Apex restraint

it does not sleep, it waits.

⠀

I am man.

⠀

Like the hearth on an autumn evening:

I give warmth, I give light,

I draw the circle close.

But I am capable of the scorch

if the world calls for it.

⠀

We are the blade. We are the loaf.

The light in the dark.

And if the moment calls—

we will burn the forest to save the child.

⠀

I am man.

⠀

Good men are no inert thing.

They walk with claws sheathed,

fangs banked behind a curated smile.

They have made a treaty with the beast;

Apex restraint

it does not sleep, it waits.

⠀

I am man.

⠀

Like the hearth on an autumn evening:

I give warmth, I give light,

I draw the circle close.

But I am capable of the scorch

if the world calls for it.

⠀

We are the blade. We are the loaf.

The light in the dark.

And if the moment calls—

we will burn the forest to save the child.

⠀

I am man.

⠀