It began quietly, almost trivially, during the COVID-19 pandemic. A virus spread across the world, but something darker spread with it. Fear. And fear always demands an enemy.

The unvaccinated were called plague rats, viral bombs, biohazards. In one of the era’s coldest official statements, they were warned of a “winter of severe illness and death.” Even the vaccinated who suffered injuries were dismissed as statistical noise. Human beings became categories. Pain becomes an inconvenience. Division was engineered through words wrapped in public health and righteousness.

Cruelty during COVID did not arrive with uniforms or a manifesto. It came through headlines, comment sections, and press conferences. Pandemic politics turned ordinary citizens into symbols of contamination. Dehumanization was polite, technocratic, and institutional.

Months later came the implosion of the Titan submersible. Five men died in the dark, crushed miles beneath the ocean. What surfaced was not grief but celebration. Memes. Mockery. Jokes. Even I laughed at a few. What unsettled me was not the internet’s usual cruelty but the cruelty of people I once respected. They spoke of the dead as if they were symbols, not human beings. Casual, careless, cold. Another mask of the same ancient pattern.

Then came October 7th. I watched scenes no human being should cheer: civilians murdered, children kidnapped. Yet some celebrated. They tore down posters of the kidnapped with the indifferent smile of someone removing litter. Days later, others excused the bombing of Palestinian families with equal detachment, as though their deaths were an equation that needed balancing. Israelis, Palestinians–it did not matter. Each side believed its suffering righteous and the other’s disposable. Lives reduced to factions. Tragedy turned into arithmetic.

I told myself this was temporary, a fever of politics and ideology. I was wrong.

When Bryan Johnson was murdered in broad daylight, millions rejoiced again. Not anonymous trolls, but acquaintances, friends, people who once used words with care. They spoke of his death as if it were justice, as if a bullet in the street were a moral correction. They did not see a man. They saw a villain crafted by their own narratives. Their tribe approved, so their conscience surrendered.

The final rupture came with the assassination of Charlie Kirk. The pattern repeated with chilling precision: celebration, excuses, dehumanization. People argued his death was necessary, deserved, cleansing. They spoke of murder as though it were a civic duty. It did not matter whether one admired him or despised him. What mattered was the ease with which people erased the human being and applauded the violence.

These moments formed a timeline of moral decay. COVID. Titan. October 7th. Johnson. Kirk. Different event, different contexts, but the same grammar of cruelty. The same mechanics. The same collapse of empathy. Evil was not returning–it had been here all along, its part of our speech, our tribes, our justifications.

That was when I began studying the psychology of evil. The deeper I went, the clearer the pattern became. Philosophers, neuroscientists, and historians described the same process repeating across cultures and centuries. Evil is not a mystery. It is a method, a sequence, a set of laws.



This is a series named the Laws of Malevolence, and I will update this section and link each essay here.