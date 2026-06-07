I’ve almost died from a lot of things. The funny thing is, I told my close friends almost nothing about how I felt.

Motorcycling almost got me. Racing quads almost got me. Stunting quads almost got me. Bar fights almost got me. Range accidents almost got me.

We laughed all of those off.

The stroke almost got me. That one was the closest I ever came. It’s documented, not a feeling or an embellished story. We couldn’t laugh this one off, at least not yet.

The trees are dropping their depleted warmth around me; gone are the brilliant yellows and fiery reds and oranges, replaced by the dull brown that falls around me. I have been home from the hospital for three days. When I go into the ER, it is still hot and humid. It seems that while I am in the ICU, with all the beeping and constant check-ins from nurses and neurology teams, the world moves on without me. The October air bites my bare feet.

My chest is pounding like a Japanese Taiko—hard and angry. My left cheek feels as if radio static is trapped under the skin and there is an electric spider crawling up my cervical spine into my brain. I am told it is just anxiety after a stroke, but I am scared. I pick my pen back up and write this in my journal; the fear, the anxiety, and the sensations all go onto the page so I can lighten my cognitive load and process this moment when I feel a little safer. I cap the pen one-handed with my right hand and place it next to me as my left hand sits like an empty glove, cold and motionless.

I look out over the forest in front of my house. The trees are still full of their dullness, though they won’t be in a few days. I glance back to the page and a drop crashes onto the page, then another. Big, heavy drops; the fountain ink doesn’t stand a chance. “It’s only anxiety” begins to drip into a distorted mess, less like a declaration and more like an ice cream cone edge on a sweltering July afternoon. I look up at the blue sky and a few clouds in the distance. Shit, I’m crying again!

I can’t help it; the tears come up at the strangest times, and I am annoyed now. I feel a laugh escape my chest and now I am giggling and crying. My mind has a hard time with this new, disturbing reality. The tears and the laughing without outside influence push my anxiety to the surface of my mind again. What the fuck is going on with me?

Gravel crunches under tires; someone is coming up the driveway. I see a navy blue SUV. It’s a friend of mine. They have been calling and showing up randomly. I don’t want the attention or the looks of pity. I kind of want to be alone at this moment. I have to ask my fiancée to leave me alone outside. She is rightly worried about me and is always asking me if I am okay, if I want to talk about it, if I need help going to the bathroom. I love that she is concerned and I don’t discourage her, but talking and even thinking is very tiring, way too much cognitive load. If I want to process any of my emotions, I need to be quiet and allow my brain to try and do its thing in silence.

Footsteps are crunching up the driveway. A little Japanese man is still pounding away on his drum in my chest and my mind is having a hard time with this reality.

“Brother!” he yells out before he sees my face.

I have a hard time turning left still. I quickly wipe my face with my right sleeve and attempt to force a smile. When he makes his way in front of me, I have my new crooked grin on my face. He has a tight smile on his face, you know the kind of smile when someone feels awkward but is trying to be polite.

“Don’t you do that, Joe. I don’t want your white people smile.”

It’s not his fault; my eyes are still red and my face looks like the ink on that page. I close the journal so he doesn’t see the dark thoughts I put on paper. Joe grins more naturally and walks over to another lawn chair and pulls it next to me. Not in front of me, beside me. He sits down and says, “You look terrible, bud. You should probably stop eating so healthy and training so much. That shit is going to kill you.”

I snort out loud. “You sat on my left side, you insensitive prick. I can’t look over that way. I know you don’t want to look at my melted face, but have some class.”

Joe laughed.

“Oh, I know. I didn’t want you to see me drinking my coffee. Are you allowed to have coffee? No need for your sass.”

I hear him sip his coffee, the plastic lid making a dull tap as his mouth vacuums up the brown liquid. He doesn’t wait for an answer; he drags his chair to my right side and sits back down. “Better, Princess?”

“Much.”

And then we sit there. I can’t think of anything to say, so I just sit there looking out at the yard. My right peripheral vision is working just fine; I can see him looking at me with concern in his face. After a second, he turns his face away, coughs loudly, and settles in, looking over the yard with me. We sit there for about five minutes before I feel tears again. No big deal—I am okay with crying in front of my buddies. I did it when my brother died. As long as I don’t…

I laugh a little giggle and bite my cheek to stop it, a little too hard as I taste the metallic flavor of my blood.

I hear the front door open and light footsteps coming down the stairs.

“Hey Joe. When did you get here?”

Joe gets up and faces away from me. “Hey girl! A few minutes ago.” He walks towards her and says under his breath, “How’s he doing?”

They speak in hushed tones to attempt to keep their concerned worries between them. I only catch a few words: “Looks like he feels pathetic. Something about what the doctors said, long term plan, I’ll watch him.” Then, loudly, as she walks back up the steps: “If you need help, give me a call.”

He walks back over to me and sits back down in silence. He looks at my bare feet and smirks. “What are you, Bilbo Baggins today?”

“Nope, I’m grounding. Supposed to help relax you.”

“Is it working?”

“Nope.”

Joe decides that he is done goading me and settles into silence with me. It starts to drizzle a little and he just sits there in the rain drinking his coffee in silence; he doesn’t even look over at me as the rain soaks us in chilly October rain.

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